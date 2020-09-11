Papu Gomez to stay put with Atalanta despite big-money Al-Nassr offer

Alejandro Papu Gomez will be staying at Atalanta despite being offered a lucrative wage by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 32-year-old was linked with a move to the Middle East but clubs had to submit their lists for the Asian Champions League before September 10 and Papu Gomez has not shown any signs of leaving Italy.

According to Prima Bergamo, Gomez was offered a three-year contract worth €7.5 million per season but he has decided to remain at Atalanta and continue to lead their project.

Al-Nassr had apparently offered €15m to the Orobici for the Argentinian attacking midfielder and Atalanta were happy to allow their captain to choose his own fate.

Gomez has uploaded photos of himself at training on Instagram while his wife Linda has also posted photos of their children going back to school, possibly hinting that there was no desire to leave Bergamo this summer.