Parma v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After winning both these fixtures last season, Parma are aiming to do three-in-a-row over Napoli for the first time when they welcome them to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-1-2): Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Giu. Pezzella; Hernani, Brugman, Grassi; Kucka; Cornelius, Inglese.

Suspended: Kurtic.

Unavailable: Gagliolo, Gazzolla, Scozzarella.

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Zielinski, Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma have won both of their league matches against Napoli last season – they could win three Serie A games in a row against the Partenopei for the first time.

– Parma have scored in 17 of their 18 home Serie A matches against Napoli – only failing to score in February 2019 (4-0).

– Parma have won their only previous matchday one Serie A match against Napoli: 3-0 in 1996/97.

– Parma have won only one of their last 18 matchday one Serie A matches (D13 L4): 2-0 against Brescia in 2010.

– Among teams to take part in at least eight Serie A campaigns, Parma have the highest percentage of matches drawn on matchday one: 58% (15/26).

– Napoli have opened their Serie A season away from home in six consecutive seasons, despite this the Partenopei have won each of their last three games on matchday one, scoring at least two goals each time.

– Napoli have lost their last two away games in Serie A, and could lose three in a row on their travels for the first time since April 2016.

– New Parma coach Fabio Liverani, has lost both of his matchday one games in Serie A (with Genoa in 2013 and Lecce in 2019).

– Andreas Cornelius netted 12 goals in Serie A last season – the last Parma player to score more in a single Serie A campaign was Sebastian Giovinco in 2011/12 (15).

– Lorenzo Insigne has provided three goals and three assists across his last three matchday one appearances. He could play his 350th match with Napoli in all competitions in this match (currently on 349).