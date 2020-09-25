Pedro: Roma deserve to play in the Champions League

New Roma forward Pedro has said that the Giallorossi will try to win as many competitions as possible and that the minimum requirement is for the Italian capital club to get into the Champions League.

The 33-year-old joined the Lupi on a free transfer after five seasons with English Premier League club Chelsea and he is confident that he and his new teammates can be competitive in 2020/21.

“The goal must always be to win, like I personally do every time I go out on the pitch,” Pedro told the press.

“When I draw or lose, even in training, I am invariably angry. We want to aim high, trying to win the championship, the Europa League, and all the other competitions in which we participate.

“We know that it is difficult but the bar must always be high. I repeat that Roma, as a club and tradition, are a team that deserve to play the next Champions League.

“The goal is to reach the Champions League, a minimum goal, and we have the squad at the level to do it.”