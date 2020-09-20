Perfect performance for Pirlo’s Juventus

New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo got his coaching career off to the best possible start thanks to a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday evening, and an inspired performance from Dejan Kulusevski.

Juventus took an early lead thanks to another debutant Kulusevski, who scored with his first shot on goal, after pouncing on a loose ball after Cristiano Ronaldo was tackled.

The Juventus No.7 could have doubled the lead but hit the crossbar after cutting in from the left, and just before the break he had another opportunity but shot just wide.

After half time, Juventus were made to sweat by Sampdoria, though there wasn’t the clinical finishing which Kulusevski had demonstrated earlier.

The Swede was involved in Juventus’ second as it was his corner which was contested by both Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci, only for the former to poke the loose ball at Emil Audero before the latter blasted home the rebound.

Audero denied McKennie with a brilliant save on the goal line, while at the other end Fabio Quagliarella fired wide across goal.

Ronaldo did get himself on the scoresheet at the death, driving Aaron Ramsey’s inch perfect pass into the far corner.