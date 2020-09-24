Pioli: AC Milan deserved the victory

Stefano Pioli believes his AC Milan team deserved their 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa league but admits that they suffered in the process.

Two goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and a strike by Lorenzo Colombo were enough to ensure that the Rossoneri didn’t suffer a shock exit from the competition but the Rossoneri allowed the visitors back into the game in a sloppy second half.

Milan will now have to regroup and recover from the unexpectedly stiff contest before they visit Serie A new boys Crotone on Sunday evening.

“We knew we would encounter difficulties, they are a proactive team,” Pioli said after the game.

“Their forwards have excellent qualities.

“We knew we would suffer and in fact we suffered, but I think we deserved the victory.”

Despite struggling at times during the contest Pioli was happy with his team’s performance in a game that was a potential banana skin.

“They are definitely a good team and are leading the Norwegian league,” Pioli added.

“We knew there would be difficulties and indeed there were. We expected this kind of difficulty, but we were good at overcoming them.”