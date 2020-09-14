Pirlo gets coaching badge ahead of Juventus opener

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has finally earned his coaching badge ahead of the Bianconeri’s Serie A opener against Sampdoria on September 20.

All coaches that work in Serie A or Serie B must pass their UEFA Pro course, with the 41-year-old and Spezia boss Vincenzo Italiano beginning the course in September 2019.

Both were given emergency extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but both completed their training at the Coverciano training centre on Monday.

All students have to take part in 240 hours of lessons which included online classes due to the lockdown.

The last step that Pirlo, along with all the other graduates, had to complete was a sit in exam on their thesis along with a verbal test as well.

Others that earned their badges include Paolo Montero, Marco Cassetti and Morgan De Sanctis.

Another group will take part in exams on Tuesday featuring the likes of Thiago Motta, Cristian Chivu, Mohamed Kallon, Roberto Muzzi, Angelo Palombo and Luca Toni.