PODCAST: It’s a new season… or is it?

The new Serie A season is finally here and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk you through every step of it!

Starting with Round 1, Conor Clancy had Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Concordio Doria with him to talk about everything from Andrea Pirlo’s victorious debut on the Juventus bench, to Roma being penalised with a 3-0 loss for forgetting a player’s birthday.

The guys discussed AC Milan’s win and Napoli’s too, as well as touching on Parma’s new owner, got confused about what season it was multiple times but managed to get on to everything else as well.

