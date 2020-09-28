PODCAST: Pazza Inter scrape three points as Juventus stutter in Rome

Serie A’s second round has come and gone while the first round is yet to be completed and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here with its second show of the season.

Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria joined host Conor Clancy to discuss Juventus’ slip at Roma and Inter leaving it late to beat Fiorentina in a goal-filled game in Milan, as well as everything else to have happened.

Elsewhere, Napoli hit Genoa for six, Atalanta did what they’ve been doing for years and Lazio beat Cagliari in Serie A’s worst-kit derby in Sardinia.

There was fun from top to bottom this week, so tune in to hear what happened.

