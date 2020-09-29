Reja: We should enjoy watching this Napoli team

Former Napoli coach Edy Reja has praised the start of the season the Partenopei have made under coach Gennaro Gattuso and he believes that they should capitalise on the uncertainties the likes Juventus and Inter have.

The Neapolitan side have won their first two Serie A matches for 2020/21, scoring eight goals and conceding none, and the 74-year-old has been satisfied with the performances.

Reja is also convinced that continuity has been important at Napoli as opposed to Juventus, who have appointed the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo as coach, and Inter, who scrapped to a 4-3 victory against Fiorentina in their first game.

“We should enjoy watching this Napoli in silence and with great humility,” Reja told Radio Marte.

“It is still early but we need to make the most of the moment, since Gattuso is here the team has got confidence and conviction.

“Juventus does not yet have a definitive set-up and we need to take advantage of it, because Napoli have greater certainties compared to the others.

“Although Inter have an extraordinary squad, they are not yet in place.”