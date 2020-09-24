Roma agree terms with Real Madrid striker

Roma are inching closer to landing a new striker with word that they have agreed terms with Real Madrid’s Borja Mayoral.

The Giallorossi looked set to land Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli after agreeing on a deal with the Azzurri, however a move fell apart after talks dragged on with the Polish international.

As a result Roma have moved on to other targets, with Sky Sport Italia reporting they are keen to land Mayoral from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has agreed terms with the Italian club, meaning Roma must now strike an agreement with the Spanish side.

Mayoral’s contract expires in 2021 and as a result Real are keen to sell him outright for a fee in the region of €20 million, a figure the Giallorossi feel is too high.

Talks will continue in the coming days as Roma look to bring in an attacking reinforcement given Edin Dzeko looks set to stay at the club for another season.