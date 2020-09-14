Roma and Napoli reach agreement over Milik transfer

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is on the verge of joining Roma with reports in Italy suggesting a €25 million transfer is near completion.

The Polish international has been linked with a move away from the Partenopei since the end of last season, with coach Gennaro Gattuso reaffirming over the weekend there was no longer room for him at the club.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milik looks set for a move away with Roma and Napoli reaching an agreement on a €20m move along with a further €5m in bonuses related to the player’s performance and the Lupi qualifying for the Champions League.

Milik’s move could now open the door for Edin Dzeko to leave the capital club with Juventus the favourite to land him.

The Bianconeri reportedly have a deal in place for €12m plus bonuses to land the Bosnian, especially since Luis Suarez and Barcelona continue to haggle over the payout of the remainder of his salary.

Juventus haven’t hidden their need for a new centre-forward, but with Milik to Roma set for completion, it appears Dzeko could be on his way to the Old Lady ahead of the start of the new season.