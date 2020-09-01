Roma captain moves closer to Juventus

Edin Dzeko is edging closer to a move to Serie A champions Juventus after five seasons with Roma.

The 34-year-old has reportedly been a player of interest for new Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo and it is increasingly likely that the Bosnian international will leave the Italian capital for Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Dzeko has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Juventus but the clubs must first agree on a transfer fee.

La Vecchia Signora could pay Roma around €18 million for the Bosnian veteran, but it is likely that they will look at a variety of other options to satisfy the demands of the Giallorossi.

If Dzeko does move to Juventus, the Lupi will look to replace him with Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, who had been linked previously with the Bianconeri.

Juventus are eager to bolster their attacking depth for Pirlo and they have also been linked with a return to the club for Everton striker Moise Kean.

Since his arrival from Manchester City in 2015, Dzeko has scored 106 goals in 222 appearances to become Roma’s joint-fourth highest ever scorer.