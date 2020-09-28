Roma close in on Real Madrid striker

Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral is edging closer to completing a move to Roma, on an initial season-long loan.

Having spent the past two seasons on loan at Levante, Real Madrid are keen to offload the Spaniard whilst Roma are in need of reinforcements in attack, with Edin Dzeko their only recognised senior striker.

Sky Sport Italia report that Mayoral will move to the Serie A club on an initial loan, with Roma retaining an option to sign him permanently for €10 million at the end of the season.

The move is being held up by Real Madrid’s insistence on the 23-year-old penning a one-year extension to his current contract, due to expire next summer, to avoid him leaving for free.

However, it is believed that this is little more than a minor delay and Mayoral will arrive in the Italian capital in the coming days to undergo a medical and join the Giallorossi.

The Spain U21 international has made 32 appearances for Real Madrid since graduating from their academy, scoring seven goals. Prior to a two-year stint at Levante, the forward enjoyed a season on loan at German club Wolfsburg in 2016.

Mayarol was previously thought to have been close to a move to Roma’s bitter cross-town rivals Lazio earlier in the transfer window, only for the deal to fall through.