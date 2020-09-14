Roma close to landing Kumbulla after Smalling talks stall

Marash Kumbulla is close to joining Roma after the Giallorossi reached an agreement with Hellas Verona for the talented defender.

The 20-year-old looked to be a target for the likes of Inter and Lazio, but neither side were willing to close a deal.

As a result Sky Sport Italia reports Roma have a deal in place to land Kumbulla on loan with an obligation to buy for €30 million.

The Giallorossi have been hard at work in an attempt to bring Chris Smalling back on a permanent deal, but Manchester United have so far been unwilling to strike a deal.

This latest news suggest Roma have given up on landing the English defender, and instead have turned to the talented Albania international to strengthen their defence.

Last season Kumbulla netted one goal in 25 Serie A appearances for Hellas Verona in what was his debut campaign in Italy’s top flight.