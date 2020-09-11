Roma on the verge of signing Smalling

Roma are thought to be on the verge of completing a deal that will see Manchester United defender Chris Smalling return to the club on a permanent basis.

Smalling spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Giallorossi and impressed during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, where he was widely regarded as one of Serie A’s top defenders.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the two clubs are now close to agreeing a deal worth €18 million for the defender, despite the Manchester club’s initial valuation being substantially higher.

The 30-year-old has been out of favour at United since the arrival of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has reportedly stayed away from the club’s pre-season sessions at their Carrington training base in order to force a move.