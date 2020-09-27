Roma Player Ratings: Dzeko denied

Juventus had to come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw away to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Veretout netted braces and Adrien Rabiot saw red.

The Roma midfielder and Portuguese striker scored first half penalties after both teams were penalised for handball offences in the box.

Veretout’s well-taken strike on the brink of half time edged the hosts back in front, and they looked to be on top when Rabiot was shown a second yellow card midway through the second half, but an imperious Ronaldo header levelled the scores.