Roma risk 3-0 defeat after ineligible Diawara fielded against Hellas Verona

Roma are facing the possibility of seeing their goalless draw against Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday converted into a 3-0 defeat, after fielding an ineligible player.

Midfielder Amadou Diawara started and played 89 minutes of the stalemate at the Stadio Bentegodi, but his inclusion could prove costly for the Giallorossi.

Tuttomercatoweb report that Roma did not register the Guinea international in their 25-man squad ahead of the new season, as players under the age of 22 are not required to be recorded in the squad list.

However, whilst Diawara was not required to be included last term, the former Napoli man turned 23 in July and therefore needed to be registered to be eligible to feature in the league this season.

The mistake could see the point Roma earned in their opener wiped out, as the match is forfeited as an automatic 3-0 victory to Verona.

Roma maintain that the error was made in good faith, particularly as the Giallorossi still have four spaces remaining in their squad and not registering Diawara would not offer any advantage.

The Lupi are now waiting on the outcome of the Lega Serie A’s decision ahead of their next fixture against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.