Roma star Zaniolo sidelined until 2021 with second ACL injury

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is not expected to feature again in 2020 after suffering an torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament during Italy’s 1-0 victory over the Netherlands on Monday.

The 21-year-old limped off shortly before half-time in the UEFA Nations League clash in Amsterdam and Roma took to their official website to confirm the severity of the injury, with the prognosis looking particularly bad.

“Nicolo Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Wednesday after MRI scans confirmed a complete tear of the ACL of his left knee,” a statement on the Giallorossi’s site read.

It is a bitter blow for the former Inter youngster, having suffered the same injury in his right knee during a Serie A match against Juventus in January of this year.

That tear saw Zaniolo ruled out until July, although he recovered to be able to feature in eight league matches and a Europa League fixture, scoring twice in his comeback.

Zaniolo, who is believed to be on the verge of signing a contract extension at Roma, is not expected to return to competitive action until February 2021.