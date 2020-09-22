Roma target Croatian World Cup Final defender

Roma are looking to acquire an experienced defender before the transfer window closes and have reportedly prepared an offer for Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida.

Having encountered issues in purchasing Chris Smalling on a permanent deal from Manchester United following a loan spell last season, the Giallorossi have instead turned to the Croatian defender, who has been with the Turkish club since 2018.

Turkish news outlet Fanatik report that Roma have offered Vida a three-year contract worth €3 million plus bonuses, but the 31-year-old could hold out for a more lucrative transfer to a club in the United Arab Emirates.

Vida has a wealth of experience at international level with Croatia, having played for the Vatreni at two European Championships and the 2018 World Cup.

The defender played in the World Cup Final in Russia as Croatia lost 4-2 to France, and he also scored a goal in the Quarter-Final victory against the hosts.

Vida twice won the Ukrainian Premier League at former club Dynamo Kyiv, as well as two Ukrainian Cups.