Roma to appeal after being handed 3-0 defeat

Roma have been handed a 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona after irregularly fielding Amadou Diawara.

The Giallorossi and Gialloblu played out a 0-0 draw in their opening match of the season on September 19, however that result has now changed.

The issue stems from the fact that Roma registered Diawara as an Under-22 player despite the fact the midfielder turned 23 in July.

Although Lega Serie A informed the Giallorossi of the error, they failed to place Diawara on their senior player list.

As a result Roma have been penalized and defaulted the game, handing a 3-0 win to Verona.

The Giallorossi have appealed the decision, with a hearing scheduled to take place within the next 10 days.

Roma will argue the error was not made in bad faith as they still had four open spots in the senior squad list that Diawara could have been part of.