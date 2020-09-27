Roma v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening in search of their first win of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

Despite drawing 0-0 with Hellas Verona in Round 1, the Giallorossi were handed a 3-0 defeat after fielding an ineligible player.

After winning 3-1 in their last game in Serie A last season, Roma could win two consecutive matches in the Italian top flight against Juventus for the first time since 1995.

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Ibanez, Kumbulla; Santon, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Dzeko

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Rabiot, McKennie, Kulusevski; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Morata.