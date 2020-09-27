Roma v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Following on from the embarrassing clerical error which cost them three points in their season opener, Roma aim to bounce back against champions Juventus on Sunday night (20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Mirante; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Perotti, Pastore, Zaniolo.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Rabiot, McKennie, Frabotta; Ramsey; Kulusevski, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: De Ligt, Sandro, Bernardeschi.

KEY STATISTICS

– After winning 3-1 in their last game in Serie A last season, Roma could win two consecutive matches in the Italian top flight against Juventus for the first time since 1995.

– Roma and Juventus have drawn only one of their last 10 Serie A meetings (0-0 in May 2018) – there’s been four wins for the Giallorossi and five for the Bianconeri in this period.

– Juventus won at the Olimpico last season against Roma; they last won two consecutive away Serie A games against the Giallorossi in 2011.

– Juventus have won their opening two league matches in each of their last four seasons, last failing to do so back in 2015/16, with their matchday game a 2-1 defeat to Roma.

– Roma failed to score in their first Serie A game this season against Verona; the last time the Giallorossi failed to score in their opening two matches without scoring in the Italian top flight was back in 1992 (vs Pescara and Genoa).

– Juventus are winless in their last four league away games, last enduring a longer run without win on the road in August 2010 (seven games).

– Juventus (66%) and Roma (60%) are two of the four teams to have had the most possession in Serie A this season, along with Sassuolo (68%) and Napoli (61%).

– Edin Dzeko is one goal behind becoming the joint-fifth top scorer for Roma in Serie A history, scoring 78 times so far (Rodolfo Volk is in fifth currently with 79).

– Cristiano Ronaldo could score for the fourth time in his career in his first two games of a top five league season, after 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2014/15 in La Liga with Real Madrid.

– Dejan Kulusevski is the youngest player to have scored on his debut with Juventus in Serie A since Marcelo Zalayeta in 1998.