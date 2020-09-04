Roma will pay part of Fazio wages at Cagliari

Federico Fazio is close to joining Cagliari on loan but Roma are reportedly still going to pay for a part of his wage.

The 33-year-old Argentinian defender battled with injuries throughout the 2019/20 campaign, limiting him to just 16 appearances in Serie A, but the Isolani want to strengthen their back line and they are eager to bring a player with his experience to Sardinia.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have agreed to send Fazio on loan to Cagliari while also paying a percentage of his salary and free up some room on their wage bill in the process.

The Argentine will be reunited with Isolani tactician Eusebio Di Francesco, who coached the Lupi from 2017 until 2019 and he was recently appointed as coach of the Sardinian side after a tumultuous spell at Sampdoria.

Fazio has played 158 competitive matches for Roma since he joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2016, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists.