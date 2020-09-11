Sacchi: Mancini’s Azzurri are a positive example for Italian football

Former Italy tactician Arrigo Sacchi has praised the current Azzurri squad for their performances under coach Roberto Mancini.

The 74-year-old was impressed with the Azzurri’s performance in the 1-0 against The Netherlands in the Nations League on Monday evening and hopes that clubs can follow their example.

However, he still lamented the old Italian football mentality of focusing solely on results and ignoring the importance of performances, and he was also critical of the record Serie A clubs have in European competitions in recent decades.

“I hope that the Italian national team is a positive example for our football,” Sacchi told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“If we learn to recognise merit, beauty, culture and emotion, and not to only give value to the result, we will leave others stunned.

“In 20 years, the Italian clubs had won three continental cups, while from 1989 to 1999 we had won 16, yet no one says anything.

“We still haven’t understood that if you play better, it’s easier to win.”