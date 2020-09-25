Schalke starlet among potential Inter defensive reinforcements

Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak has joined a list of defenders who could replace Milan Skriniar at Inter.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly in negotiations with Tottenham to sell the Slovakian international to the North London club and they are already planning to acquire his replacement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter have been focusing their attention on Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and former Roma centre-back Chris Smalling and now Kaban has also become an option to replace Skriniar.

Schalke value the 20-year-old at €40 million, but due to the financial circumstances at the club, the German side could sell the Turkish starlet for significantly less.

Meanwhile, Milenkovic is also valued at €40m but Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has said that he does not intend to sell the Serbian, and Smalling is worth €20m but negotiations between Roma and Manchester United for the 20-year-old are still in progress.