Schick completes Bayer Leverkusen move

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Roma striker Patrik Schick, who says he is happy to be back playing in Germany.

Schick, who scored only five goals in 44 Serie A games for the Giallorossi, spent the 2019/20 season on loan at RB Leipzig and has now completed his switch to the Werkself for a reported €26.5 million.

“In the games with Leipzig I was able to see for myself what a great team Bayer 04 have,” Schick said in an interview with Sport Bild.

“They play offensively and aggressively, these are all things that I like and that correspond to my understanding of football.”

“It’s a top club in the Bundesliga and I am very happy that I can continue to play in Germany and for this club internationally.”

The Giallorossi will be hoping that this is not the only transfer news of the week for the club as they are also reportedly close to capturing the signature of defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United.