Sensi: Happy with Italy goal, regret over result

Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi was happy to get his name on the scoresheet, though he would have preferred a different result as the Azzurri were held to a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 25-year-old was held to just seven minutes played for Inter after the restart due to muscular issues, but he was able to put those woes behind him and play the full 90 minutes on Friday.

“I’m happy with my goal, however there’s a bit of regret over the result,” Sensi told RAI Sport.

“We could have done more, as we could have shown more aggression but it wasn’t easy getting back on track after spending 10 months apart.

“However we are happy with our performance. [Edin] Dzeko is a great player, and there were times we were able to get the ball off him.

“We have to improve our marking in order to avoid being caught out on the counter.”

Next up for Italy is a trip to Amsterdam where Netherlands await them on September 7.