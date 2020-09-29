Serie A Player of the Week | Round 2

Atalanta captain Papu Gomez continued his stunning form from last season to be named Player of the Week during the second week of fixtures in Serie A, as La Dea returned to action with a 4-1 win over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

The Bergamo-based side had missed Round 1 due to their run to the 2019/20 Champions League quarter-finals, but the 32-year-old showed few signs of fatigue, firing the visitors into the lead and assisting twice.

Celebrating his 200th Serie A appearance in Turin, the Argentina international drifted into space just outside the box on 13 minutes and curled a wonderful effort into the bottom corner past Salvatore Sirigu.

Gomez’ 100th career strike, was then followed by a perfectly weighted pass over the Granata defence for Luis Muriel to finish with similar style, before sending over a cross to the back post just before half time, that Hans Hateboer stabbed home.