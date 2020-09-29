Serie A Team of the Week | Round 2

Napoli share top spot in Serie A with Hellas Verona and AC Milan after demolishing Genoa 6-0 whereas Juventus drew 2-2 with Roma.

Inter came back to win 4-3 against Fiorentina, Lazio scored two without reply against Cagliari, and Atalanta earned a 4-2 victory against Torino.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo convincingly won 4-1 against league debutants Spezia while Bologna won be the same score against regional rivals Parma, and Benevento came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 away against Sampdoria.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus

One of the reasons the Bianconeri left Rome with a point. Made important saves from the attempts from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro, and Edin Dzeko.

Hans Hateboer – Atalanta

Gave Torino left-back Nicola Murru plenty of headaches on La Dea’s right flank and he made a run at the far post to score the third goal for the Orobici.

Luca Caldirola – Benevento

A true captain’s game from the Stregoni centre-back. Tidy in his distribution from the back, solid defensively, and scored twice in inspire the comeback.

Adam Marusic – Lazio

Dominated on the left flank for the Aquile and played a part in both goal against Cagliari. The opener for Manuel Lazzari was largely down to his dribbling and he assisted the second for Ciro Immobile.

Hirving Lozano – Napoli

The Partenopei winger developed a great understanding with Dries Mertens against Genoa, scoring twice from his assists and could have added a third.

Roberto Soriano – Bologna

The Felsinei midfielder had a direct involvement in three of his team’s four goals, scoring twice and assisting for Andreas Skov Olsen.

Jordan Veretout – Roma

An all-round performance from the Giallorossi midfielder. Got into the right positions, knew when to drop back or push forward, and scored twice, including one from the penalty spot.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta

Played a starring role in his 200th Serie A appearance, scoring from long range and providing two lovely assists.

Alexis Sanchez – Inter

Although he only played for 12 minutes, his impact was incredible and he inspired the late comeback against Fiorentina. Played a part in the equaliser scored by Romelu Lukaku and assisted in the winner for Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo

Was unfortunate to have three goals disallowed against Spezia albeit rightly so. He was still influential in the goals that stood, earning the penalty for Domenico Berardi, assisting for Gregoire Defrel, and scoring the fourth.

Franck Ribery – Fiorentina

A stellar performance from the French veteran. Provided two sumptuous assists and would have had a third if Dusan Vlahovic did not squander an easy chance to seal the match. Once he was off the pitch, the Gigliati squandered a 3-2 lead and lost 4-3.