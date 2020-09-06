Serie A – The Dawn of a New Season

As Italy’s premier football tournament and one watched by millions around the world, there is always a sense of eagerness and excitement at the start of a new Serie A season. Only a few days away, the upcoming tournament is going to be unlike any other particularly because of a few significant changes that have happened across the clubs, whether in terms of managerial or player-related changes.

As is the case with most famous football competitions, Serie A is not only keenly awaited by fans and players, but also punters. Serie A betting is big business and for punters who like to add fun and money-making possibilities to their game watching, now is the perfect time to pick up early odds, before the first game of the latest season on September 19, 2020.

Juventus

One of the most shocking changes to have occurred in the Serie A is the sacking of Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, even though he led the team to their ninth consecutive Serie A championship. As per the latest insider reports, the management wasn’t happy with the overall performance of the club, especially in the Champions League.

Having only served one year, Sarri is being replaced by Andrea Pirlo, considered one of the greatest tacticians in football. Although a managerial change often leaves the future of the team in doubt but considering Juventus’ domination in the league, it is still a favourite with bookmakers, listed at 10/11 odds as winners for the new season.

Newcomers

The end of a season is a sad moment for all the teams going through relegation. In contrast, it is a special occasion for clubs that get the opportunity to move up in Serie A. The 2020-21 season will see the return of Benevento and Crotone who have both been away from the competition for a year.

However, all eyes are going to be on Spezia, promoted for the first time to play in Serie A. Interestingly, even though Spezia lost in Serie B playoffs, they got the promotion based on a technicality, and the overall points rule. This, however, makes them the ideal candidate to possibly be last in Serie A. With bookies releasing odds in the range of 1/2, punters can look at betting on Spezia to be relegated when the 2020-21 season ends.

Top Goalscorer

Every European league has its own set of famous superstars, and for Serie A it has been Ronaldo for a while. On the one hand, there is ongoing drama in La Liga, where it seems Messi is eager to leave and make a name for himself in the Premier League. However, things are a lot smoother in Serie A, with Ronaldo comfortable in his place.

As a result, he is also the top contender for scoring the maximum number of goals, like last year. While Ronaldo is listed at 2/1, punters can also look at Romelu Lukaku and Francesco Caputo, both of whom love to put the ball in the net. Caputo at 25/1 odds is a great bet to make considering he scored 21 goals, the third-highest, last year.