Sosa: Vidal is a beast

Former Inter striker Ruben Sosa believes that Arturo Vidal will do well in Serie A as he moves closer to securing a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Vidal, who has been at Barcelona since 2018, is expected to leave the Catalan club in the coming weeks as they begin to rebuild their squad after a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final in August.

“Arturo has already worn important jerseys, in the middle of the field he is literally a beast,” Sosa said in an interview with Footballnews24.it.

“He knows how to carry the ball and set up, he is a leader.”

“I’m sure he will do very well.”

Reportedly the 33-year-old is not part of new coach Ronald Koeman’s plans at Barca and the club will terminate his contract so he is free to join the Nerazzurri.

It is believed that the Chile international has already agreed personal terms with the club and he could be in Italy as soon as Saturday ready to start training.