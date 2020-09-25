Spadafora: Serie A players only to undergo COVID-19 swab tests 48 hours before games

The regularity at which Serie A players have to undergo COVID-19 swab tests has been reduced.

Players had been having swab tests every four days, but will now only have to suffer through them 48 hours before matches.

“I’ve just informed president Gravina that the Technical Scientific Committee, to whom I’m thankful, have accepted our proposal for the reduction of swab tests,” Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday evening.

“From today, as is already seen with international competitions, players will only have to undergo a swab test 48 hours prior to matches.”