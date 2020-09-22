Suarez accused of cheating on Italian test

Italian authorities are investigating Luis Suarez’ Italian exam after discovering the Uruguayan knew the questions ahead of time.

The Barcelona striker looked set for a switch to Juventus, but given the Bianconeri have already used up all their non-EU spots, he needed to obtain an Italian passport to complete the move.

Suarez flew to Perugia last week and completed his test in under an hour, a detail that raised suspicion amongst the Guardia di Finanza given the B1 language test takes longer than one hour to complete.

Reports suggest Suarez was given the questions ahead of time in order to pass the test.

The Guardia di Finanza and the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office have since uncovered the irregularities, with Guardia Colonel Selvaggio Sarri leading the investigation.

“A Serie A club asked that Suarez take the exam,” Sarri told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“Juventus were intent on registering the player and the University was open to administering the exam. The problems started when they found themselves faced with someone who knew no Italian.

“Formally, he was awarded a diploma for an intermediary level, but we discovered it was all predetermined.

“There was no outside pressure and Juventus are not currently under investigation, but we’ll see what emerges. It was those working at the University of Perugia that let themselves be star-struck.

“The player isn’t at risk. This type of thing is just about public officials not doing their jobs.”

Suarez was eligible for an Italian passport because his wife has Italian ancestry.