Tonali: AC Milan are reborn

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is delighted to be part of a reborn Rossoneri side as they look to reach the Europa League group stage.

The Italian giants take on Rio Ave in the playoff round on October 1 having already taken down Shamrock Rovers and Bodo/Glimt.

Tonali started in his first official match for Milan during their 2-0 victory over Crotone over the weekend, and the Italian didn’t hide his delight at being part of the Rossoneri rebirth.

“We are living through this situation with the utmost of precautions while respecting the rules that were given to us,” he told DAZN.

“All of our focus is on the match with Rio Ave. Being part of this group that is reborn, and has bounced back while playing well for the past few months, is great.

“It’s a match that will see us face a strong side. We must be enthusiastic and give our all because it’s a match that will see us reach the Europa League group stage.

“We have to win, it’s the only thing that matters to us.”

Tonali has a great relationship with former Milan midfielder and current Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso, and he revealed details of a call between the two regarding the youngsters use of his famous No.8 shirt.

“Rino and I often speak with each other,” he added. “It was just a call to let him know that I would become a new Milan player and that I would take the No.8 shirt.

“He told me to remain old school both on and off the pitch and to always give 100 percent on the pitch, like he did.”