Torino and Fiorentina join Cagliari in race for Inter midfielder

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan continues to attract suitors with reports out of Italy suggesting Torino and Fiorentina have joined Cagliari in the race for the Belgian.

The Belgian came on and helped the Nerazzurri battle back to defeat Fiorentina 4-3 over the weekend, but his future at the club remains in the balance.

Nainggolan has already been ruled out of Wednesday’s away match with Benevento with the club stating it’s due to pharyngitis, which only adds to the question marks surrounding the midfielder.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Cagliari remain interested in landing the Belgian, however Inter have made it clear they will only let him leave on a permanent deal if their demands are met.

The Sardinians aren’t the only side in the mix however as Torino and Fiorentina have both made their interest known as well.

It remains to be seen whether either side will be able to meet the Nerazzurri’s financial demands, however what remains clear is that Nainggolan’s future won’t be decided until the transfer window closes.