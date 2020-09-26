Torino v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta’s 2020/21 Serie A season begins away at Torino this Saturday afternoon.

La Dea haven’t always had the best record against the Granata, though they’ll be hoping that they can follow on from last season’s 7-0 thumping of Toro in Piemonte with another three points this time around.

The hosts started their campaign in Florence last weekend, losing 1-0 to Fiorentina in Marco Giampaolo’s first game on the bench.

Torino: Sirigu; Vojvoda, Bremer, Nkoulou, Murru; Meite, Rincon, Linetty; Berenguer; Zaza, Belotti.

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Sutalo; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Muriel, Zapata.