Torino v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta’s Serie A season starts on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Torino, who lost their opener last week against Fiorentina.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Torino (4-3-1-2): Sirigu; Vojvoda, Bremer, Nkoulou, Murru; Lukic, Rincon, Linetty; Verdi; Zaza, Belotti.

Unavailable: Lyanco, Rodriguez, Baselli.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Sutalo; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Gomez; Zapata.

Suspended: Djimisti, Romero.

Unavailable: Gollini, Miranchuk, Pessina, Ilicic.

KEY STATISTICS

– After winning 7-0 against Torino in their last meeting, Atalanta could win consecutive Serie A games against the Granata for the first time since 2001 (three in a row).

– The 7-0 win against Torino in January 2020 is Atalanta’s biggest ever win in Serie A.

– Atalanta have scored nine goals in their last two Serie A matches against Torino – in their previous 11 league games, La Dea netted only eight against the Granata.

– The last time Torino didn’t find the net in two consecutive home matches against Atalanta in Serie A was back in the 1980s (three 0-0s in a row).

– Torino could lose both of their opening two matches in a Serie A season for the first time since 2002/03 under Giancarlo Camolese.

– Atalanta could win their first match in three Serie A campaigns in a row for the first time.

– Atalanta netted seven goals in their last two opening Serie A matches to a season (4-0 v Frosinone in 2018 and 3-2 v SPAL in 2019), as many as in their previous nine.

– In the most recent match against Torino, Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic scored from 45 metres, the longest distance recorded for a Serie A goal since Facundo Roncaglia’s goal in 2013 in Fiorentina-Napoli game (56 m).

– Among sides he has faced in more than two games in Serie A, Atalanta are the only team against which Torino’s Andrea Belotti is yet to find the net against (11 games).

– Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has scored eight goals in his first match of a new season in Serie A, at least two more than any other player in the last 10 league seasons.