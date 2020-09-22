Tottenham Hotspur turn to Napoli striker after Roma move collapses

The agent of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is set to meet with Tottenham Hotspur representatives on Wednesday in order to discuss a potential transfer.

A move to Roma looked to be all but complete after the Giallorossi agreed to sign the Polish international on loan with an obligation to buy for €18 million plus an additional €7m in add-ons and bonuses.

However a move fizzled out after Milik and Napoli failed to work out the details of his exit, which in turn pushed Juventus to sign Alvaro Morata given Roma are no longer willing to give up Edin Dzeko.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports President Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t pleased with the striker or his agent over the failed move, though an exit could still happen with word that Tottenham are now in the mix.

It’s believed Spurs are willing to meet Napoli’s demands of €25m, with talks expected to take place in London on Wednesday.

Fulham and Newcastle are also reportedly interested as they look to land the 26-year-old, though Milik’s wage demands of €3.5m a season could slow down negotiations.

Last season Milik netted 14 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.