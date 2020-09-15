Tottenham want to lure Torino striker to North London

Tottenham are persisting with their chase for Torino striker Andrea Belotti despite reportedly having a previous bid rejected.

Spurs are looking to add another striker in the squad and their manager Jose Mourinho wants the 26-year-old Italian international to make the move to North London.

According to La Stampa, Tottenham had proposed to Torino a loan deal worth €5 million and an option to buy Belotti for €45m, but since that has not been accepted, the Premier League side are now preparing to over a figure over €50m.

Spurs currently have England international Harry Kane as their main striker but they do not have another option up front if he gets injured and the 27-year-old missed nine Premier League matches in 2019/20 due to a thigh injury.

Belotti scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches in 2019/20 and he has scored 92 goals in 192 competitive matches for the Piemontese side since his arrival in 2015.