Totti closing in on Roma return

Roma are reportedly working on bringing club legend Francesco Totti back to the club as vice-president or technical director according to reports out of Italy.

The 43-year-old left his role as club director back in June 2019 after a breakdown in his relationship with then owner James Pallotta and the rest of management.

Things have changed since then as Roma are now under the leadership of the Friedkin Group, and as a result Il Corriere dello Sport reports Totti is in talks to return to the club.

The report suggests Totti has been in contact with CEO Guido Fienga regarding a return, though he has yet to meet the club’s new owners.

As a result it remains unclear as to what role the 43-year-old would be handed should be return, though there are rumours it could be as vice-president or technical director.