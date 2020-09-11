Van Gaal: Gasperini fascinates me

Former Manchester United and Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has lavished praise on Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for his football philosophy.

The former Genoa and Crotone tactician has been with La Dea since 2016 and he earned plaudits for his attacking 3-4-1-2 formation as well as his ability to earn the Bergamo-based side Champions League qualification.

“I don’t know him, but among the Italian coaches I am very impressed and fascinated by the work of Atalanta’s Gasperini, who is good at letting his team play with a 3-5-2,” Van Gaal told Tutto Atalanta.

The 69-year-old has been a staunch critic of Italian football in the past but his views on Atalanta as well as Roberto Mancini’s Italy, who defeated The Netherlands 1-0 in the Nations League on Monday, seem to indicate that his perception has changed.

“It was the first time that I loved Italian football because in the past Italian football was known for defensive football,” van Gaal said to TuttoMercatoWeb.