Verona 0-0 Roma: Highlights | Crossbar to the rescue

Hellas Verona huffed and puffed but couldn’t put the ball in the net as they played out a 0-0 draw against Roma on Saturday evening.

An empty Stadio Bentegodi was filled by the shouts of Ivan Juric, who was able to take his place on the bench due to suspension, and instead spend the game howling from the stands.

It was the Mastini who will be most disappointed with the result, as they were on top for large parts of the game and hit the crossbar through Adrien Tameze in the first half, and then Federico Dimarco in the second.