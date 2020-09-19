Verona twice hit the crossbar in Roma draw

Hellas Verona huffed and puffed but couldn’t put the ball in the net as they played out a 0-0 draw against Roma on Saturday evening.

An empty Stadio Bentegodi was filled by the shouts of Ivan Juric, who was able to take his place on the bench due to suspension, and instead spend the game howling from the stands.

It was the Mastini who will be most disappointed with the result, as they were on top for large parts of the game and hit the crossbar through Adrien Tameze in the first half, and then Federico Dimarco in the second.

Roma captain Edin Dzeko spent the entire game on the substitutes bench as he awaits a move to Juventus.

Roma were on top in the opening stages and found themselves through on goal via Lorenzo Pellegrini, but he was brought down by Andrea Danzi on the edge of the box.

The resulting set piece was deflected out for a corner, which then took a touch off Federico Dimarco as it was swung in before being cleared off the line.

Midway through the opening 45 minutes, Danzi had a half volley from the edge of the box, go just wide. While at the other end a low Leonardo Spinzzola cross found Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his shot was wide of the mark

Verona should have taken the lead when a cross by Dimarco was cut out and fell to Lubomir Tupta eight yards from goal, but he could only side-foot straight at Antonio Mirante.

A Jordan Veretout freekick was pushed wide by Antonio Silvestri, then another low cross from Spinazzola, this time to Pedro was once more put wide.

Then just before half time, Mkhitaryan was played in on goal, but good defending and a great stop from Silvestri denied the Roma No.77.

That came before Davide Faraone found himself free just inside the box, after a neat move with Samuel Di Carmine, but cut back to Adrien Tameze whose effort was deflected onto the bar by Mirante.

Verona were quick out the blocks after the break and Faraoni managed to dribble through the Roma back line, but as he rounded Mirante the angle became too tight and his shot flashed across goal.

Another guilt-edged chance well the way of Verona as Tameze crossed for Di Carmine and with a free header three yards out he put it over the bar.

Pellegrini tried his luck from the edge of the box, but Silvestri was well placed to make a diving save.

The woodwork was rattled for a second time by Verona, as Dimarco rifled a 25-yard effort from the left side which had Mirante beat, but not the crossbar.