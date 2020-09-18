Vieri: Inter are Juventus’ main rivals for the Scudetto

Former Juventus and Inter striker Christian Vieri has said that the Nerazzurri will be the most likely to push the Bianconeri for the Serie A title and he emphasised on the importance of coach Antonio Conte at the Nerazzurri.

The 51-year-old has been the coach of the Biscione since the 2019/20 season, and his former Juve teammate praised his work and results with the Italian giants so far, particularly his coaching of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

“Inter are the main rival for Juventus,” Vieri told Corriere della Sera.

“Conte staying was important. Stopping his work at this stage would cost the Nerazzurri dearly.

“In my opinion, it was an exceptional season under Conte reaching the Europa League Final and earning second place in the league. In the immediate future, no one affects a team more than him.

“I think of Lukaku. I haven’t seen him in this sort of form in his career. Today he is an impressive striker, an avalanche up front with extraordinary power and speed.”