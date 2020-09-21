Will Carlo Ancelotti Enjoy Trophy Success With Everton This Season?

The Serie A and English Premier League have been through a lot together in recent years. For instance, plenty of players have moved between the leagues, with the likes of Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez being just some of the latest examples of that trend.

There are plenty of managerial connections between the two divisions as well, with one of the most intriguing developments on that front in recent times being Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to take over at Everton.

Making a change

The Italian has enjoyed a glittering career in coaching and had success at the very highest level of club football, so it was perhaps not a huge surprise that Everton enjoyed an upturn in form when he took charge of them at the end of last year.

He was able to get strong performances out of many of his players, with the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin thriving under him. The team may have only finished 12th last season, but they will certainly be looking to improve on that after adding some serious talent to their squad.

Ancelotti headed back to Napoli in order to sign Brazilian international Allan at the start of September, while Abdoulaye Doucoure also looks to be an astute transfer from Watford. However, the biggest name to come in is definitely James Rodriguez, with plenty expected from the Colombian star.

A chance to achieve

Such developments do ultimately make you wonder just what Ancelotti might be hoping to achieve in the Premier League this season. His squad clearly looks very impressive on paper, but the idea that they could challenge for the very top still seems quite fanciful considering the strength of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Then you also have another of Ancelotti’s former clubs Chelsea, who have been extremely active in this transfer window.

But could Everton aim for a top-four finish and a Champions League spot? They are currently priced at 9/1 in the football betting from Space Casino to achieve this, and for the more realistic goal of finishing in the top six they are priced at 5/2. Alternatively, Ancelotti may have a strong interest in the domestic cup competitions this year as he looks to secure trophy success.

A club with ambition

Ultimately, with Ancelotti as manager and players like James Rodriguez now on their books, it is clear that Everton have some big ambitions for the coming months. While challenging for the title appears to be a longshot, there is little reason why the team could not be looking to secure European football and a cup in the season ahead.

It will be fascinating to see how the club ultimately does and whether the Italian coach’s impressive experience and revamped squad of talent can help Liverpool’s other famous team to some trophy success.