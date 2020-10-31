AC Milan announce Donnarumma, Hauge and Gabbia all COVID negative

AC Milan have announced that Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge and Matteo Gabbia have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The goalkeeper and forward were forced to miss Monday’s 3-3 draw with Roma on Monday and Thursday’s victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

“AC Milan announces that Matteo Gabbia has tested negative for Covid-19 and will undergo medical screening tomorrow before returning to sporting activities,” read a statement.

“Moreover, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge, who had been asymptomatic, have tested negative following further testing.

“The local health authorities have been informed and both players are authorized to return to training.”

Donnarumma and Hauge were both asymptomatic meaning they can return to training immediately and could feature against Udinese on Sunday.