AC Milan closing in on deal for Manchester United youngster

AC Milan are reportedly close to landing Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan.

The Red Devils are keen to send the 21-year-old out on loan for the season as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear playing time will be hard to come by for the youngster.

Initial reports had Roma as the favourites to land Dalot, however Tuttomercatoweb.com are now stating that Milan are very close to clinching a deal.

Although not yet official, it’s believed the Rossoneri will not hold an option to make the move permanent.

Dalot joined United from Porto for €22 million back in July 2018, however he has struggled to find regular playing time with the club.

Long-term injuries haven’t helped his cause either, as he now find himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah currently in the pecking order.