AC Milan Player Ratings: Brahim and Leao shine

AC Milan continued their perfect start to the Europa League group stage with a dominant display on their way to a 3-0 win over Sparta Prague at the Stadio San Siro on Thursday evening.

A first half strike by Brahim Diaz gave the Rossoneri the lead before Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty for the hosts. However, Rafael Leao and Diogo Dalot found the target after the break to condemn Sparta to a second straight European defeat.

Milan will now turn their attentions back to domestic action as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the new Serie A campaign when they face Udinese on Sunday afternoon.