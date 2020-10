AC Milan failed to extend their perfect start to a Serie A campaign to five games, despite leading three times during a 3-3 draw with Roma at San Siro on Monday night.

After taking the lead within two minutes of the start of both halves through Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Saelemaekers, the veteran striker scored a second on 78 minutes, only for Giallorossi defender Marash Kumbulla to find a third equaliser for the visitors moments later.