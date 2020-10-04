AC Milan player ratings: Leao at the double

Three second half goals gave AC Milan a comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday, leaving the Rossoneri top of Serie A alongside Atalanta.

Rafael Leao scored the opener as well as the Rossoneri’s third goal of the night, with Theo Hernandez also featuring in the scoresheet, but it was Hakan Calhanoglu’s entrance after the break which shifted the balance, as the home side looked more lively and inspired after a stuttering first half during which Spezia showcased good defensive compactness.